Turquoise Hill committee rejects Rio Tinto's $2.7 bln offer
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO said on Monday its special committee terminated the review and consideration of Rio Tinto Ltd's RIO.AX proposal to buy rest of the Canadian company for $2.7 billion, saying the offer did not reflect fair value.
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
