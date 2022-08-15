US Markets
Turquoise Hill committee rejects Rio Tinto's $2.7 bln offer

Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO said on Monday its special committee terminated the review and consideration of Rio Tinto Ltd's RIO.AX proposal to buy rest of the Canadian company for $2.7 billion, saying the offer did not reflect fair value.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

