Turnium Technology Group Drives Growth with Strategic Changes

December 05, 2024 — 03:02 pm EST

Rmr Science Technologies (TSE:TTGI) has released an update.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. is implementing strategic operational changes to boost efficiency and shareholder value, including AI integration in sales and a management restructure. These adjustments, which aim to cut costs by over $1 million annually, are expected to enhance the company’s scalability and client service.

