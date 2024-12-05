Turnium Technology Group Drives Growth with Strategic Changes

Rmr Science Technologies (TSE:TTGI) has released an update.
Turnium Technology Group Inc. is implementing strategic operational changes to boost efficiency and shareholder value, including AI integration in sales and a management restructure. These adjustments, which aim to cut costs by over $1 million annually, are expected to enhance the company’s scalability and client service.
