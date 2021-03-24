Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TPTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.36, changing hands as low as $95.86 per share. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPTX's low point in its 52 week range is $38.985 per share, with $141.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.89.

