Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 5.1% this week, taking one-year losses to 64%

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 64% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Turning Point Therapeutics because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 50% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Turning Point Therapeutics isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Turning Point Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Turning Point Therapeutics grew its revenue by 23% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 64% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TPTX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 30th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Turning Point Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 25% in the last year, Turning Point Therapeutics shareholders might be miffed that they lost 64%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 50% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Turning Point Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Turning Point Therapeutics .

