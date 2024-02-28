Turning Point Brands. Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Turning Point Brands. Inc (TPB):

Earnings: $10.10 million in Q4 vs. -$16.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.53 in Q4 vs. -$0.93 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Turning Point Brands. Inc reported adjusted earnings of $15.3 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Revenue: $97.12 million in Q4 vs. $103.4 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.