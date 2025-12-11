Is Turning Point Brands (TPB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Turning Point Brands (TPB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Turning Point Brands is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 185 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Turning Point Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPB's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, TPB has returned 70% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 0.9%. This means that Turning Point Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Village Farms (VFF). The stock is up 360.4% year-to-date.

In Village Farms' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 75% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Turning Point Brands belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31% so far this year, so TPB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Village Farms, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #182. The industry has moved -13.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Turning Point Brands and Village Farms as they could maintain their solid performance.

