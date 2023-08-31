Turning Point Brands (TPB) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 34.68

The average one-year price target for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) has been revised to 34.68 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 28.90 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.22% from the latest reported closing price of 24.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turning Point Brands. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPB is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.15% to 18,537K shares. The put/call ratio of TPB is 2.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,909K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 14.85% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,247K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 856K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 835K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 767K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Turning Point Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker's®, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America.

