Turning Point Brands (TPB) Price Target Increased by 16.18% to 40.29

The average one-year price target for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) has been revised to 40.29 / share. This is an increase of 16.18% from the prior estimate of 34.68 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.95% from the latest reported closing price of 20.05 / share.

Turning Point Brands Declares $0.06 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on October 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $20.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.73%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 1.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turning Point Brands. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPB is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 18,624K shares. The put/call ratio of TPB is 7.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,909K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 154.06% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,247K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 856K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 840K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 6.63% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 835K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Turning Point Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker's®, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America.

