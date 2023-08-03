Turning Point Brands (TPB) Price Target Decreased by 12.82% to 28.90

The average one-year price target for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) has been revised to 28.90 / share. This is an decrease of 12.82% from the prior estimate of 33.15 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.17% from the latest reported closing price of 23.85 / share.

Turning Point Brands Declares $0.06 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 received the payment on July 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $23.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.69%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 1.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turning Point Brands. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPB is 0.15%, a decrease of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 19,651K shares. The put/call ratio of TPB is 2.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,847K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 100,754.23% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,277K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 2.01% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 876K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 24.57% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 856K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 767K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Turning Point Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker's®, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.