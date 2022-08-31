Turning Point Brands (TPB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Turning Point Brands (TPB) closed at $23.32, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Turning Point Brands as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $104.4 million, down 5% from the year-ago period.

TPB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $420.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.58% and -5.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Turning Point Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Turning Point Brands currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Turning Point Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.23, which means Turning Point Brands is trading at a discount to the group.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



