Turning Point Brands Stock Has Surged 53%, but One Fund Just Sold $12.5 Million in Shares

Key Points

Cannell Capital sold 128,224 shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $12.54 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $12.18 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The post-trade stake stood at 51,876 shares valued at $5.62 million.

10 stocks we like better than Turning Point Brands ›

Cannell Capital reported a sale of 128,224 shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), an estimated $12.54 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

In a regulatory disclosure dated February 17, 2026, Cannell Capital reported selling 128,224 shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $12.54 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position dropped in value by $12.18 million, a figure that incorporates both share sales and changes in the underlying stock price.

What else to know

Following the sale, the position makes up 2.73% of Cannell Capital’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: NOA: $15.45 million NASDAQ: EOSE: $14.99 million NASDAQ: SNDL: $14.54 million NYSE: NPKI: $11.21 million NYSE: NGS: $10.98 million

As of Tuesday, shares of Turning Point Brands were priced at $107.57, up 53% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday) $107.57 Market Capitalization $2.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $435.72 million Net Income (TTM) $52.37 million

Company snapshot

Turning Point Brands products and services include rolling papers, cigar wraps, moist snuff, chewing tobacco, CBD isolate, and vapor products, with leading brands such as Zig-Zag and Stoker's.

The company generates revenue primarily through the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded tobacco and alternative smoking products across three business segments.

Main customers are wholesale distributors, retail merchants, and non-traditional retail channels serving convenience stores, tobacco outlets, and online platforms.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a diversified consumer products company focused on the tobacco and alternative smoking sector, operating through established brands and a multi-channel distribution network.

What this transaction means for investors

This move might be an example of Cannell locking in gains after a strong run in a niche consumer name that has quietly delivered real earnings power.



Turning Point Brands just posted full-year 2025 net sales of about $463 million, up 28%, with net income of $58 million. Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, climbed to about $119.5 million. The firm’s Zig-Zag rolling papers and Stoker’s moist snuff franchises continue to throw off cash, while the modern oral and alternative segments add incremental growth optionality.



Shares are up 53% over the past year, handily beating the broader market. At $107, the stock performance reflects both margin expansion and steady demand across convenience channels.



In the context of a portfolio that also holds energy storage, cannabis, and small-cap industrial names, trimming this position to less than 3% of assets reduces concentration after a strong rally but doesn’t necessarily signal an abandonment of the thesis.



The long-term story will hinge on brand durability and pricing power in a regulated industry. If management can keep volumes steady and protect margins, this will remain a cash-generative compounder.

Should you buy stock in Turning Point Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Turning Point Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Turning Point Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $523,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,640!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SNDL and Turning Point Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.