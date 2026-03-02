Turning Point Brands Stock Falls 19% Despite Reporting Higher Earnings In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) are moving down around 19 percent on Monday morning trading despite the announcement of rise in fourth-quarter net income to $58.17 million, or $3.11 per share, compared to $39.81 million, or $2.14 per share, last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $110.60, down 19.36 percent or $26.39, over the previous close of $136.99 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $51.48 and $146.90 in the past one year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.4% to $463.06 million from $360.66 million in the prior year.

