Turning Point Brands price target raised to $75 from $60 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Des Lauriers raised the firm’s price target on Turning Point Brands (TPB) to $75 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after hosting management for a series of virtual NDR meetings, with more demand for meetings than time allowed. The firm comes away from the meetings with increased bullishness around the nicotine pouch opportunity and with a clearer path to continued multi-bag upside in the shares despite their impressive run this year.
