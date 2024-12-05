Turning Point Brands price target raised to $75 from $60 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Des Lauriers raised the firm’s price target on Turning Point Brands (TPB) to $75 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after hosting management for a series of virtual NDR meetings, with more demand for meetings than time allowed. The firm comes away from the meetings with increased bullishness around the nicotine pouch opportunity and with a clearer path to continued multi-bag upside in the shares despite their impressive run this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.