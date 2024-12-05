News & Insights

Turning Point Brands price target raised to $75 from $60 at Craig-Hallum

December 05, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Des Lauriers raised the firm’s price target on Turning Point Brands (TPB) to $75 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after hosting management for a series of virtual NDR meetings, with more demand for meetings than time allowed. The firm comes away from the meetings with increased bullishness around the nicotine pouch opportunity and with a clearer path to continued multi-bag upside in the shares despite their impressive run this year.

Read More on TPB:

Stocks mentioned

TPB

