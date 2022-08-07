Turning Point Brands' (NYSE:TPB) Dividend Will Be $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:TPB) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.06 per share on 7th of October. The dividend yield is 1.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Turning Point Brands' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Turning Point Brands was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 9.5% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:TPB Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Turning Point Brands Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Turning Point Brands has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $0.16 total annually to $0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.4% over that duration. Turning Point Brands has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Turning Point Brands has grown earnings per share at 6.5% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Turning Point Brands (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Turning Point Brands not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

