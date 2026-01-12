Turning Point Brands Insider Sells $3.3 Million in Stock After 80% One-Year Price Jump

Key Points

The executive chairman of Turning Point Brands sold 30,000 directly held shares for $3.31 million on Dec. 19.

The transaction represented 19.10% of Glazek's direct holdings, reducing his position to 127,083 shares after the sale, as reported.

All shares were disposed from direct ownership, with no indirect entities or trusts participating in this event; the sale followed the exercise of stock options.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

David Edward Glazek, the executive chairman of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), sold 30,000 directly held shares via open-market sale on Dec. 19, immediately following an options exercise, for a transaction value of $3.31 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 30,000 Transaction value $3.31 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 127,083 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $13.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($110.26).

Key questions

What was the nature of the transaction, and how does the derivative context impact interpretation?

The transaction combined the exercise of options with the immediate open-market sale of 30,000 shares, indicating the sale was liquidity-driven rather than a reduction in long-term exposure; the remaining options outstanding suggest continued alignment with potential upside.

The transaction combined the exercise of options with the immediate open-market sale of 30,000 shares, indicating the sale was liquidity-driven rather than a reduction in long-term exposure; the remaining options outstanding suggest continued alignment with potential upside. How material was the sale relative to Glazek's total direct ownership?

The 30,000 shares sold constituted 19.10% of Glazek's direct holdings immediately prior to the transaction, marking a substantial but not controlling reduction in his stake.

The 30,000 shares sold constituted 19.10% of Glazek's direct holdings immediately prior to the transaction, marking a substantial but not controlling reduction in his stake. Did the transaction involve any indirect ownership entities, trusts, or family vehicles?

No indirect holdings or affiliated entities were involved; all shares sold were from Glazek's directly held common stock position.

No indirect holdings or affiliated entities were involved; all shares sold were from Glazek's directly held common stock position. How does the sale relate to available capacity and remaining option awards?

The magnitude of the sale is explained by Glazek's declining direct share count post-exercise; he retains 127,083 shares as of Dec. 19, maintaining meaningful direct exposure to the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $435.72 million Net income (TTM) $52.37 million Dividend yield 0.4% 1-year price change 78.33%

* 1-year price change calculated using Dec. 19 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Turning Point Brands offers branded tobacco products, rolling papers, cigar wraps, moist snuff, chewing tobacco, and vaping/CBD products under brands, including Zig-Zag, Stoker's, and VaporFi.

The company generates revenue primarily through manufacturing, marketing, and distributing consumer tobacco and alternative products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants.

It serves independent and chain convenience stores, tobacco outlets, food stores, mass merchandisers, drug stores, and online consumers.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a diversified consumer products company focused on the tobacco and alternative products sector, with operations spanning traditional and next-generation categories. The company leverages a portfolio of established brands and a multi-channel distribution network to drive growth and maintain market relevance. Its strategic emphasis on brand strength and product innovation supports its competitive position within the consumer defensive sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Glazek’s sale lands against a backdrop of accelerating fundamentals rather than weakening performance, which is important to determine how the transaction should be read.



Turning Point Brands just delivered a standout third quarter, with net sales rising 31.2% year over year to $119.0 million and adjusted EBITDA climbing 17.2% to $31.3 million. Management also raised full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $115 million to $120 million, reflecting confidence in demand trends, particularly in its Modern Oral portfolio, which grew more than 600% year over year and now accounts for nearly a third of total sales. Net income attributable to shareholders, meanwhile, rose 70.3% to $21.1 million, while diluted EPS increased to $1.13, underscoring expanding profitability alongside growth.



Against that backdrop, the transaction itself was driven by an option exercise followed by an immediate sale, a structure that typically reflects liquidity management rather than a shift in outlook. Importantly, Glazek retains meaningful direct ownership and substantial option exposure, preserving alignment with future upside. Ultimately, this insider sale shouldn’t be seen as a warning or sign of changing fundamentals.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Option exercise: The act of converting stock options into actual company shares, usually at a predetermined price.

Open-market sale: Selling securities directly on a public exchange rather than through private transactions or company buybacks.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect ownership: Shares held through entities like trusts, family vehicles, or affiliated organizations rather than personally.

Derivative context: Refers to transactions involving financial instruments like options, which derive value from underlying assets.

Liquidity-driven: A transaction motivated by the need to access cash, not necessarily a change in investment outlook.

Capacity (in context): The amount of shares or exposure an insider retains after a transaction, indicating remaining investment size.

Insider trading (legal context): Buying or selling a company's securities by its executives, directors, or significant shareholders, subject to disclosure rules.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares bought or sold at each price.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend income as a percentage of the stock's current price.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 12, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Turning Point Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.