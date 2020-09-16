Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.89, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPB was $31.89, representing a -7.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.56 and a 126.33% increase over the 52 week low of $14.09.

TPB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector. TPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.32. Zacks Investment Research reports TPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 32.8%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TPB as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACT with an increase of 28.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TPB at 5.3%.

