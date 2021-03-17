Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPB was $50.99, representing a -16.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.08 and a 261.89% increase over the 52 week low of $14.09.

TPB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector. TPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports TPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.25%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TPB as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE)

Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOKE with an increase of 85% over the last 100 days. VICE has the highest percent weighting of TPB at 6.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.