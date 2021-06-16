Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.79, the dividend yield is .49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPB was $44.79, representing a -26.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.08 and a 89.95% increase over the 52 week low of $23.58.

TPB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Universal Corporation (UVV) and The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE). TPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports TPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.78%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TPB as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Vice ETF (TPB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VICE with an increase of 11.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TPB at 4.96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.