Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.03, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPB was $42.03, representing a -5.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.33 and a 198.3% increase over the 52 week low of $14.09.

TPB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector. TPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41. Zacks Investment Research reports TPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 39.52%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TPB as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACT with an increase of 12.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TPB at 4.65%.

