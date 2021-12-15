Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.45, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPB was $35.45, representing a -41.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.08 and a 0.52% increase over the 52 week low of $35.27.

TPB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Universal Corporation (UVV) and The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE). TPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports TPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.8%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tpb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.