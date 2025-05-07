Turning Point Brands. Inc Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Turning Point Brands. Inc (TPB) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $14.39 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $12.01 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Turning Point Brands. Inc reported adjusted earnings of $16.66 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.1% to $106.43 million from $83.06 million last year.

Turning Point Brands. Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.39 Mln. vs. $12.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $106.43 Mln vs. $83.06 Mln last year.

