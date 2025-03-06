Turning Point Brands. Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Turning Point Brands. Inc (TPB) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.42 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $10.11 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Turning Point Brands. Inc reported adjusted earnings of $17.99 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $93.67 million from $83.07 million last year.

Turning Point Brands. Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

