Turning Point Brands. Inc Announces Climb In Full Year Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Turning Point Brands. Inc (TPB) reported a profit for its full year that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $58.17 million, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $39.81 million, or $2.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Turning Point Brands. Inc reported adjusted earnings of $74.17 million or $3.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.4% to $463.06 million from $360.66 million last year.

Turning Point Brands. Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

