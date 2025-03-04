TURNING POINT BRANDS Earnings Preview: Recent $TPB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TURNING POINT BRANDS ($TPB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $98,460,355 and earnings of $0.85 per share.
TURNING POINT BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of TURNING POINT BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 478,320 shares (+12436.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,747,032
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 235,702 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,165,690
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 189,034 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,360,943
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 154,876 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,308,047
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 128,148 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,701,694
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 116,313 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,990,411
- FIRST SABREPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 105,797 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,358,399
