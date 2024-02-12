Turning Point Brands Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TPB

In trading on Monday, shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.54, changing hands as high as $23.66 per share. Turning Point Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPB's low point in its 52 week range is $19.67 per share, with $26.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.56.

