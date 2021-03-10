Turning Over a New Leaf to Talk About This Cannabis Stock

Today, I am going to break two unwritten rules about what I write here at Nasdaq.com. Normally, I don’t write a lot about over the counter (OTC) stocks, those that aren’t listed on an exchange, nor do I talk much about pot stocks. The first of those is because OTC stocks, as you might expect, often have limited liquidity, which makes it difficult to stick to good position management. The second is because cannabis is still a very young industry, where picking potential winners from a quite crowded field is, if not impossible, at least extremely hard. There usually just isn’t enough information on which to base a decision, and the search frequently comes down to who can survive rather than thrive.

None of those objections, however, apply to one OTC cannabis stock, Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF).

The volume bars on the bottom of the above chart show that volume of around 250k shares is normal, with over 500k on several days. That isn’t massive by any stretch, but it is enough to mitigate against the kind of huge gaps in pricing that can be a problem, in all but the most extreme circumstances.

That, though, just removes a reason not to buy AYRWF. The positives, the reasons to buy the stock, are much more interesting.

Ayr Wellness has been making a few acquisitions recently, preparing for legalization of recreational cannabis in several states, including buyouts of CannTech and Liberty Health Sciences. That creates some integration risk to go with the financial risk that always comes with pot stocks, whose product is still illegal at a federal level, but it will enable them to expand quickly to take advantage of a massive opportunity. The legal cannabis business in America is expected to more than double over the next five years, and that could still be an underestimate as more and more states, pressed for revenue after the pandemic, legalize, regulate, and tax pot.

A lot of the higher-profile companies that stand to benefit from that, however, face a problem from an investment perspective. They have high cash burn rates and limited capital. That limits their ability to expand at the required rate. It is not that they can’t survive, it’s just that they may miss some of the opportunity. In many cases, they will counter that with equity raises, potentially diluting the value of any investment.

AYRWF is an exception here in a couple of ways. First, they have already made several acquisitions, and second, even with their currently limited geographic footprint, they are cash flow positive. That doesn’t guarantee that, in a business with as much growth opportunity as cannabis, they won’t issue more stock, but it does reduce the likelihood enough in the short-term to make AYRWF a viable, if risky, investment.

There is one notable short-term risk to bear in mind here. Ayr Wellness are expected to report their Q4 earnings in a couple of weeks, on March 23rd to be exact. This is for a quarter that saw some M&A activity, but none of the new assets would have come online by the end of last year. That could lead to some disappointment, whatever the numbers. That may be a case for waiting until the release before wading in but really, if you are a conservative type of investor who would consider that you probably shouldn’t even be thinking about something as inherently risky as an OTC pot stock in the first place.

My reluctance to write about OTC and cannabis stocks is born of good reason, so you might think that I would avoid a stock that is both like the plague. However, the risks here are offset somewhat, and the massive potential of a company like Ayr Wellness, that has so far shown the ability to execute a growth plan without flirting with disaster, makes them a risk that more adventurous investors might consider taking.

