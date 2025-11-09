Turners Automotive Group (ASX:TRA) Price Target Increased by 24.32% to 6.15

The average one-year price target for Turners Automotive Group (ASX:TRA) has been revised to $6.15 / share. This is an increase of 24.32% from the prior estimate of $4.95 dated October 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.71 to a high of $6.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.28% from the latest reported closing price of $6.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turners Automotive Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRA is 0.01%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.84% to 279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 135K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRA by 8.65% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRA by 29.45% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRA by 15.97% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 20.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRA by 38.52% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRA by 15.21% over the last quarter.

