Turners Automotive Announces Upcoming Dividend Distribution

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (AU:TRA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Turners Automotive Group Ltd has announced a dividend distribution of NZD 0.08235294 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect to receive their payments on January 29, 2025, with the record date set for January 10, 2025. Investors interested in dividend stocks may find this announcement noteworthy as it highlights the company’s financial health and shareholder returns.

For further insights into AU:TRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.