News & Insights

Stocks

Turners Automotive Announces Upcoming Dividend Distribution

November 24, 2024 — 03:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (AU:TRA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Turners Automotive Group Ltd has announced a dividend distribution of NZD 0.08235294 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect to receive their payments on January 29, 2025, with the record date set for January 10, 2025. Investors interested in dividend stocks may find this announcement noteworthy as it highlights the company’s financial health and shareholder returns.

For further insights into AU:TRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.