M3-Brigade Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by turnaround veteran Mohsin Meghji, raised $400 million by offering 40 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Mohsin Meghji, who currently serves as the Managing Partner of corporate advisory firm M-III Partners. He is joined by CFO Brian Griffith, who currently serves as a Managing Director of M-III Partners. The group's previous SPAC, M III Acquisition, went public in July 2016 and completed its acquisition of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Nasdaq: IEA; +56% from $10 offer price) in May 2019.



M3-Brigade Acquisition II plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol MBAC.U. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Turnaround veteran's SPAC M3-Brigade Acquisition II prices $400 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

