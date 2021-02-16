M3-Brigade Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by turnaround veteran Mohsin Meghji, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, M3-Brigade Acquisition will command a market value of $384 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Mohsin Meghji, who has served as Managing Partner of corporate advisory firm M-III Partners since 2014. He is joined by CFO Brian Griffith, who has served as a Managing Director of M-III Partners since 2014. The group's previous SPAC, M III Acquisition raised $150 million in July 2016 and completed its acquisition of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA; +97% from $10 offer price) in May 2019.



M3-Brigade was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol MBAC.U. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Turnaround veteran's second SPAC M3-Brigade Acquisition II files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.