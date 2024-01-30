News & Insights

Turnaround Tuesday Left Wheat Net Higher for the Week-to-Date

January 30, 2024 — 08:23 pm EST

Wheat futures recovered most to more than all of the Monday drop on a turnaround Tuesday rally. Chicago futures were up by 10 ¾ to 12 cents on the close. Kansas City futures closed 8 to 12 ½ cents higher. MGE wheat futures ended the session up by 6 ¼ to 9 ½ cents, though March remained under the $7 round number. Oats Futures Prices  also rallied double digits with 4% gains across the front months.

State Crop Progress data had KS winter wheat conditions scoring a 54% G/E rating (343 on the Brugler500 scale). CO winter wheat rated 63% G/E (354 on the Brugler500 scale). That was up from 61% in the previous report (351). In NE, winter wheat was rated 69% G/E (372). 

Weekly FGIS Inspections data showed 264,666 MT of wheat was exported during the week of Jan 25, below even depressed trade expectations. That was down from 315k the week prior and was 181k MT below the same week last year. The report showed 128k MT of the total was spring wheat. The season’s total wheat shipment reached 10.99 MMT compared to 13.2 MMT at the same time last year. 

Egypt’s Supply Minister announced the country does not plan on inducing a hedge strategy against 24/25 wheat imports – citing the lower prices compared to last year. The Philippines issued two international wheat tenders for 40-50k MT of feed wheat. 

 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.05 1/2, up 12 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.15 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.30 3/4, up 12 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.99 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

