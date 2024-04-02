Turnaround Tuesday in Cotton Trade

The morning cotton market has prices ~10 points off their overnight lows with 70 top 80 point weakness. Dec cotton is down 8 points, but still near the overnight low. Old crop cotton futures closed triple digits higher to start the month of April. The new crop futures were also 30 points higher across the front months.

After the close, NASS reported US cotton planting was 3% finished nationally with AZ at 6% and TX at 5%. The 5-yr average pace would be 4% planted as of 3/31.

The Cotlook A Index was back down by 235 points to 95.60 cents/lb on 3/28. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 7,069 bales sold during the week for an average price of 85.19 cents/lb. USDA’s FSA lowered the week’s Adjusted World Price of cotton by 162 points to 70.88 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were shown at 52,224 bales as of 3/27.

May 24 Cotton closed at 92.76, up 138 points, currently down 75 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 93.31, up 134 points, currently down 65 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 84.35, up 36 points, currently down 8 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.