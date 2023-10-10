Turnaround Tuesday for Wheat

Wheat futures are trading 10 to 12 cents lower so far. That has the Dec SRW contract at a net 7c loss for the week’s move.

USDA had 395k MT of wheat shipments during the week that ended 10/5. That was down from 429k LW and from 616k LY. Over 195k MT of the total was white wheat, followed by 81k as HRS. USDA’s data had 6.487 MMT of total exports for the season, compared to 2.8 MMT last year.

Traders expect USDA to increase projected US wheat ending stocks by 34 mbu on Thursday’s report day. The full range of estimates is from 582 mbu (-33) to 693 mbu (+78). Wheat production was increased in the September 29 Small Grains report.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.58 3/4, down 14 cents, Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.89 3/4, down 13 3/4 cents, Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.77 5/8, down 14 cents, Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.72 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents, Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.09 7/8, down 14 3/4 cents, Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.24 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.