Turnaround Tuesday for Soybeans Underway

Soybeans are backing off the +30c gains to start the week with a turnaround Tuesday of -7 to -8 ¾ cents into the day session. Preliminary open interest rose surprisingly little across the entirety of the bean futures for such a big price move, up 3,191 contracts for the day. November futures expire today. Soymeal futures led the rally with 4% gains across the front months. December meal was briefly limit up. Soybean Oil futures also closed in the black from earlier weakness to 34 point gains or the day.

The Crop Progress report showed soybean harvest advanced 4% points to 95% complete. That compares to 91% on average. Harvest was marked at 97% finished for IL, and 99% in IA. Nebraska was 99% finished.

The USDA flashed a 204k MT soybean sale to China on Monday morning.

The CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed managed money spec funds increasing their net long in soybeans to 68.598 contracts through November 7. That was an increase of 45,447 contracts for the week via a combination of short covering and new buying.

USDA’s weekly Inspections data showed 1.666 MTM of soybeans were exported during the week that ended 11/09. That was down from 2.2 MT last week and from 2.03 MMT during the same week last year. The MYTD total now trails last season’s pace by 832k MT with 14.03 MMT shipped.

Patria Argonegocios reported the Brazilian soybean planting pace was 61.3%, compared to 73.4% at this time last year. Safras said 57% planted vs. 67% a year ago. AgRural cut their Brazilian forecast to 163.1 MMT, still slightly larger than USDA is using.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.82 1/2, up 35 cents, currently down 7 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.22, up 35 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.95, up 34 1/4 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $14.05, up 33 1/2 cents, currently down 8 cents

