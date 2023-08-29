Turnaround Tuesday for Soybeans

Soybeans are backing off 7 to 13 ½ cents and are near their overnight lows. Yesterday, beans put up double digit gains of as much as 18 cents. The November contract closed above the $14 mark for the first time since July. Soymeal prices $2.20 to $3.80 higher. Soybean Oil futures closed 6 to 17 points higher on the day.

USDA reported 9% of the soybean crop has yet to set pods, compared to 10% on average. On the other hand 5% of the crop was dropping leaves compared to 6% on average. The weekly report had soy conditions 2 points lower on the Brugler500 for the week to 350. The good/ex ratings dropped only 1, to 58% of the crop. A steeper 3% drop had been anticipated in the double digit rally. MI dropped the most with a 27 point drop to 336 on the index. KS remains the lowest rated at 302 on the Brugler500.

The weekly USDA Export Sales report had 322,149 MT of soybean exports for the week that ended 8/24. That was near even with the week prior but down from 510k MT during the same week last year. Cumulative bean shipments reached 51.87 MMT as of 8/24 or 1.906 bbu.

BAGE reported 55% of Argentine soy crush facilities were idle through July, citing the drought reduced domestic supply. BAGE estimates crush to run at 30% capacity from December until the 23/24 harvest begins.

Stats Canada will release a Crop Production report this morning. Per the pre-report surveys, Canola production is expected at 17.4 MMT, down from 18.2 MMT a year ago.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.95 1/4, up 14 1/4 cents, currently down 13 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.89 1/8, up 15 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $14.05 3/4, up 18 cents, currently down 12 cents

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $14.16 1/2, up 17 1/4 cents, currently down 11 1/4 cents

