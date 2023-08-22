Turnaround Tuesday for Soybeans

The bean futures market is trading double digits lower through midday with losses of as much as 1.5%. November contracts have seen a 33 cent range so far, and are working near their lows for the session. Midday Soymeal futures are down $4.70 to $6 so far. Soybean Oil prices are down by as much as 2.7% leading the way down.

The first day of the ProFarmer Crop Tour showed the Ohio soybean pod count at 1,253 in 9 square foot area, a 7.9% increase over the 3-year average. Participants in South Dakota had an average of 1,013 pods, down 2.6% from the 3-year average.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 96% of soybeans were blooming and 86% of beans setting pods on 8/20. NASS field agents rated the national crop 4% VP, 9% P, 28% F, 49% G, 10% E – which converts to a 352 on the Brugler500 Index. That was down 3 points from the prior week.

COFCO, a Chinese owned company, finished construction of Brazil’s first Biodiesel pipeline. The pipeline runs from Rondonopolis MG to Port Santos, capable of sending 280m3 per hour.

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.50, down 20 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.33, down 21 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.42, down 19 3/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.52, down 19 1/2 cents,

