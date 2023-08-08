Turnaround Tuesday for Hog Futures

Lean hog futures are working with $0.77 to $1.10 losses following the strength on Monday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price shown at $100.32 in the AM report, with no comparison to yesterday. The CME Lean Hog Index for 8/3 was $105.47, down by 39 cents.

The pork cutout futures are mostly higher, save for a 90 cent drop in the October contract. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped $2.90 to $112.41. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 411,000 head for Monday. That is down from 476k head last week and 459k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $101.950, up $0.425,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $84.075, down $0.750

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $111.350, up $1.100,

