Turnaround Tuesday Attempt Struggling at Midday

Corn futures are back to 4 3/4 to 6 cents in the red at midday. Overnight action initially worked the board lower before an attempted turnaround. Futures had already printed an 8 cent range prior to the day session. December is holding above the $5 mark so far, a level not breeched since early July. December futures gained a net 17 ¼ cents over the month of July. The trading range for the month was $1.905!

Barchart raised their cmdtyView Corn Yield by 4/10ths to 178.4 bpa. That lifted their production forecast by 33 mbu to 15.026 billion.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had 84% of the crop silking at the national level, compared to 68% last week and 82% on average. NASS also had 29% in the dough stage as of Sunday, matching the average pace. Crop conditions were 55% good/ex, dropping the Brugler500 score to 345.

Analyst expectations for June’s corn grind for ethanol average 444.2 mbu.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.98 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.39 1/1, down 6 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $5.07 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.20, down 5 cents,

