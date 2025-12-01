Is a Turnaround Ahead for MasterBrand Stock as One Investor Doubles Down on Its Big Bet?

Key Points

Dallas-based Canyon Capital Advisors added 734,854 shares MasterBrand in the third quarter, helping its exposure climb by $12.1 million quarter to quarter.

Following the transaction, Canyon reported holding 1.8 million MBC shares valued at $23.7 million.

The position now accounts for 3.3% of Canyon Capital Advisors’ 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Dallas-based Canyon Capital Advisors disclosed the acquisition of 734,854 shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) in the third quarter, which helped add an estimated $12.1 million to its position, according to a November 14 SEC filing.

What Happened

Canyon Capital Advisors reported in a recent SEC filing that it increased its stake in MasterBrand by 734,854 shares during the third quarter of 2025. This brought the fund’s total position to 1.8 million shares with a market value of $23.7 million as of September 30. The trade accounted for a 1.3% incremental shift in the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing include:

NYSE:CBL: $258.9 million (35.5% of AUM)

NYSE:AMCR: $130.8 million (17.9% of AUM)

NYSE:SDRL: $127.7 million (17.5% of AUM)

NYSE:FFWM: $45.4 million (6.2% of AUM)

NYSE:AMBP: $44.8 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of Monday's market close, shares of MasterBrand were priced at $11.20, down 35% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500's 13% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $82.7 million Market Capitalization $1.4 billion Price (as of market close Monday) $11.20

Company Snapshot

MasterBrand is a leading provider of residential cabinetry products, operating at scale with over 10,000 employees and a significant presence in the North American market. The company’s strategy emphasizes product breadth, operational efficiency, and strong relationships with builders and retailers. MasterBrand’s competitive edge lies in its established brand portfolio and ability to deliver tailored solutions across diverse customer segments. It generates revenue through the design, production, and distribution of cabinetry products, leveraging a broad portfolio and established distribution channels.

Foolish Take

Doubling-down on a beaten-down name often signals conviction that short-term industry headwinds won’t dictate long-term value. MasterBrand’s fundamentals have been pressured by soft housing demand and tariff-related cost inflation, but Canyon’s incremental buy suggests confidence that margin recovery and the company’s upcoming merger with American Woodmark could reset the growth narrative. Shares are still down more than 35% over the past year, offering a potential entry point if earnings stabilize.



Canyon lifted its MasterBrand position to 1.8 million shares worth $23.7 million, equal to 3.2% of reported U.S. equity assets. That keeps the holding modest relative to the fund’s concentration in CBL, Amcor, and Seadrill—but meaningful enough to indicate a thesis rather than a trade.



MasterBrand’s latest results reinforce the near-term challenges. Third-quarter net sales declined 2.7% to $698.9 million, while net income margin compressed to 2.6% and adjusted EBITDA margin fell 160 basis points to 13%. Management cited weak demand and unfavorable fixed-cost leverage, though pricing and efficiency initiatives helped offset some pressure. The company maintained full-year guidance and emphasized ongoing merger planning with American Woodmark.



So what should long-term investors take away? If volumes recover and merger synergies materialize, today’s depressed valuation could offer upside—but, of course, tariff risk and housing softness remain real constraints.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Quarter-over-quarter: A comparison of a financial metric or position from one fiscal quarter to the next.

Reportable assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those required by the SEC.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, indicating excess return or underperformance.

Incremental shift: The change in value or percentage of a position relative to the previous reporting period.

Distribution channels: The methods or networks a company uses to deliver products to customers or retailers.

Portfolio: The collection of investments held by an individual or institutional investor.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Market value: The current total value of a holding, calculated by multiplying the share price by the number of shares owned.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amcor Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.