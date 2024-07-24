Turn your old podcasts into new business: Here’s how

Creating new written content is not easy. It’s both time-consuming and cost-prohibitive. If you are a full-time podcaster or influencer, you most likely don’t have the time or energy to write many articles after publishing your regularly planned content.

However, could you be potentially leaving out a huge alternative audience? The answer is unequivocally yes.

According to the Pew Research Center, 64% of Americans prefer to read news online over watching or listening to news online. This is likely the same for various other types of content, such as entertainment, documentaries, informative guides, and more.

Many people prefer reading over listening or watching.

Fortunately, the recent AI boom has brought forward a trend of ‘content repurposing’ that seems to be helping creators reach these new audiences by utilizing their old content. For example, new podcast summarizing tools allow you to turn old podcasts into read-to-publish summary articles. These tools can boost your podcast reach and provide a new way for audiences to consume.

This article will examine some leading podcast summarizers and their innovative approaches to helping influencers and brands maximize their content.

ArticleX

ArticleX is one of the newer companies in this space, and it is quickly changing the way content repurposing is done.

Instead of focusing on a single media platform, ArticleX built a suite where creators can repurpose media from most leading social platforms. Whether you are a creator from YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts, the startup makes it easy to create written content.

Their podcast summarizer is fairly straightforward and uses smart AI. Creators can enter a video URL or file, customize it to fit their goals, and press generate. ArticleX will do the rest. After generating it, creators can export it as popular file types (e.g., text, word, HTML). Their new advanced integrations allow creators to draft and publish to their favorite content management system.

Before, most savvy marketers trying to do something similar had to download their audio, find a good transcription service, and then attempt to use that transcription with a platform like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, ChatGPT limits the input length, so getting AI to understand a long-form audio transcription was difficult. On top of that, most transcription services are fairly expensive, with some charging $10+ just to transcribe a single podcast. I would not be surprised if the startup replaced many of these services.

Powerful automation and integrations.

For example, I set up an integration with my WordPress site, which was pretty powerful. Whenever my podcast went live on Spotify, it automatically created a summary article and published it as a draft into my WordPress dashboard. I never even had to go onto the platform for it to help me out! The platform even automatically embedded my podcast within the content. I have not seen anything else on the market like that just yet.

One interesting idea I wanted to experiment with was distributing my podcast-embedded content to mainstream media sources. This would reach an entirely new audience and help boost my podcast engagement. There is plenty to experiment with!

The best part is that the platform’s developers are motivated to continue creating more innovative solutions for content repurposing. I am excited to see what new features they add. The company’s founders were former content marketing and advertising agency owners, so they have a solid idea of what most customers want. For example, all articles on the platform are SEO-friendly and built for content marketing, meaning that the generated articles have a good potential for turning into organic traffic for you on Google and the web.

When you consider this a chance to distribute your content in a form that allows it to live beyond podcasts, thus expanding your potential audience, it’s a far too important opportunity to pass up, especially with the potential for new audiences to sell to for your business.

Snipd

Snipd is a podcast tool designed to empower both the creator and the end-user. It is powered by sophisticated technology, but its work is ultimately straightforward. The AI algorithm listens to the entire episode and highlights what it “thinks” are the best ideas presented by those speaking. You’re free to use that information however you see fit.

If you’re the publisher of that podcast, you could include the summary alongside the podcast when it goes live to give people options regarding how they’re exposed to these ideas. If you’re an end user, it could allow you to quickly learn exactly what a podcast is about so you can determine whether to listen to it.

After all, podcast episodes are constantly being released, and our time is at a premium. Based on the summary, you could also decide whether this podcast is one that you “have to listen to” or if it’s more suited for background noise while you complete another task.

MakeMySummary

Another excellent podcast summarizer tool is MakeMySummary. As the name implies, it uses artificial intelligence to generate highly accurate summaries of podcast episodes (or whatever audio clips you throw at it) in seconds.

MakeMySummary is a particularly important tool for businesses looking to publish podcasts and related content efficiently and improve through practice. Because podcasts are conversational, sometimes it is natural to go off on tangents or to make a good point that is quickly lost within the context of the rest of the discussion. There’s nothing wrong with this, and that loose nature is part of what people love about the format—but there is still essential information you don’t want to get lost.

MakeMySummary is designed to help prevent that from happening. It can summarize podcasts, videos, blogs, and more – allowing those key insights to rise. It makes it easy for people to skim through the summary to find whatever they need, and if they want to have that longer, more thorough experience via the podcast itself, they’re free to do so. Those snippets can then be published anywhere you’d like – from social media sites like Facebook to your business’s own blog and beyond. There is a desktop app, a mobile application, and various browser extensions. All these help MakeMySummary become a true productivity tool in every sense of the term.

PodPulse

PodPulse is a unique tool on this list in that it does more than just condense key points from a podcast episode into a “concise, captivating” summary. It also attempts to use artificial intelligence to eliminate any bias in a conversation, allowing only essential information to rise to the top in the most straightforward manner possible. Like the other tools, this is an exciting feature for creators to offer alongside their podcasts to boost user trust and engagement, increasing overall viewership.

The developers behind PodPulse say that their podcast summarizer offers “fair, balanced, and comprehensive” graphs of podcast episodes. So, not only does it ingest the entire file, but it is also built to understand the nuance and context surrounding any discussion. They say that it gets right to the “heart” of the content you present it with, which is a great way to eliminate bias, fluff, and filler in a conversation.

PodPulse has several other features that make it a worthy addition. It offers an innovative Bionic Reading tool, for example, designed to make the interface more straightforward (and thus more valuable) for people with ADHD, dyslexia, and similar issues.

With the service, users can also sign up for a “Memory Boosting” feature to see podcast highlights (generated with PodPulse) delivered directly to their email inbox daily. If done manually, this would be a significant cost for the creator, showing the value of PodPulse for your bottom line.

Chopcast

The last tool worth exploring is the Chopcast AI Podcast Summarizer—a tool currently leveraged by more than 20,000 B2B creators, according to the service’s website. Note that some notable names include, but are not limited to, HubSpot, Initial, Booksy, and Metaview.

As with many other tools on this list, Chopcast allows you to take lengthy podcast episodes and instantly condense them into straightforward summaries using artificial intelligence. The document you’re left with is editable, enabling you to repurpose that content in any way you see fit.

Sometimes, you may want that summary to live on your website as 1:1 transcription. In that case, you may have to edit it to clean things up—especially if multiple people are speaking. Or, you can use the summary generated as a starting point to turn it into another long-form piece of content, like a blog. The choice is yours to make.

The tool is notable because it’s also easy to use so that you can use it from your web browser. After you’ve signed up for your account, you upload your podcast file directly into the Chopcast interface. Then, you can engage the summarizer functionality to scan the podcast audio file from top to bottom. At that point, you can get a complete translation, split it into multiple parts (which can be helpful if several topics were discussed), and more. Then, you can customize your summary and save any edits that you’ve made. That summary can be published or shared directly from the interface, too.

AI tools that repurpose your podcasts into new audiences.

In many ways, an AI podcast summarizer is the perfect example of how to use artificial intelligence’s versatility to your business’s advantage.

Far too many assume AI is about replacing human workers and their efforts. From that point of view, they might see AI as a way to instantly create that entire podcast from scratch without actually needing to do anything.

In reality, it’s almost the reverse that is true. Creating a podcast will always take up a lot of your time and effort, but considering what you stand to gain regarding the relationship you’re building with your audience is worth it. What an AI podcast summarizer does is let you offload a lot of those important but menial tasks like creating podcast summaries for SEO-related purposes.

The same quality result is achieved; you don’t have to spend time doing it yourself and save money by outsourcing the task to a transcription service. Now, you have more time to focus on actually recording the best podcast you can that accurately represents your business in the first place. This in and of itself is the most crucial benefit of all.

FAQs about Podcast Summarization with AI

1. What exactly are ‘AI podcast summarizers’?

AI podcast summarizers are tools powered by artificial intelligence algorithms that automatically generate concise summaries of podcast episodes or other audio content. These summaries highlight key points and insights discussed in the audio, making it easier for creators to repurpose their content and for audiences to quickly grasp the main ideas without listening to the entire episode.

2. How do they work?

These tools typically analyze the audio content of a podcast episode using AI algorithms. They identify important keywords, phrases, and concepts discussed throughout the episode and generate a summary based on these insights. Some tools may also offer additional features, such as customization options for the summary or integration with publishing platforms.

3. What are the benefits of using AI podcast summarizers?

Using AI podcast summarizers can save creators valuable time and effort by automating the process of creating written summaries of their audio content. This allows creators to reach new audiences who prefer written content or may not have the time to listen to the entire podcast. Additionally, summarizers can improve SEO by providing searchable text content associated with the podcast episode.

4. Are the AI summaries accurate with the podcasts?

The accuracy of AI podcast summarizers can vary depending on the complexity of the audio content and the quality of the algorithms used by the tool. While these tools strive to capture the essence of the podcast episode accurately, certain nuances or context may be lost in the summary. Creators need to review and edit the generated summaries as needed to ensure accuracy.

5. Can the podcast summarizer tools be integrated with other platforms?

Yes, many AI podcast summarizers offer integrations with various platforms, such as content management systems (CMS), social media platforms, and podcast hosting services. These integrations allow creators to seamlessly publish or share the generated summaries across different channels, maximizing the reach and impact of their content.

6. How can summarizing podcasts with AI benefit businesses and content creators?

For businesses and content creators, AI podcast summarizers offer a cost-effective solution for repurposing audio content into written format. By leveraging these tools, creators can extend the lifespan of their content, reach new audiences, and improve engagement without investing significant time or resources. Additionally, summarizers can help businesses enhance their content marketing strategies by providing SEO-friendly written content associated with their podcasts.

7. Are there any limitations to using these AI tools?

While AI podcast summarizers offer many benefits, they may have limitations in accurately capturing human conversation’s tone, context, and nuances. Creators should be mindful of these limitations and review the generated summaries to ensure they align with the intended message of the podcast episode. Additionally, some summarizers may have restrictions on the length or format of the audio content they can process.

