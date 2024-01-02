Turn Losses into Opportunities: Harvest Tax Losses with Direct Indexing

A familiar mantra of financial advisors and tax planning experts is that it’s not what you earn; it’s what you get to keep that matters. This principle underscores the significance of effective tax management strategies within a taxable investment portfolio. An essential technique in optimizing after-tax returns is tax-loss harvesting, which involves selling investments at a loss to offset taxable gains in the same year.

A powerful tool for executing this strategy is direct indexing. Unlike product structures like mutual funds, direct indexing accounts allow investors or their advisors to buy and sell individual securities. This granular control enables them to recognize losses for tax purposes while maintaining their investment strategy.

However, timing is crucial. Establishing a direct indexing account early in the taxable year affords the account holder increased flexibility later. This positions them to maximize the opportunities for tax-loss harvesting as they accumulate over the year. By doing so, advisors can proactively manage the portfolio to leverage potential tax savings, which can be particularly beneficial when preparing for year-end financial discussions with clients.

Essentially, the sooner an advisor sets up a direct indexing account for their client, the more they can potentially benefit from tax-loss harvesting strategies during the year.

Finsum: Advisors can help their clients keep more of what they earn by utilizing direct indexing accounts to harvest tax losses throughout the year.

