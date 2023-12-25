Turn $50,000 into $100,000: 3 Tech Giants Set to Skyrocket in 2025

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the tech landscape evolves, investors seek lucrative avenues for maximizing their investments. In 2025, the trajectories of key tech giants will beckon attention, promising substantial growth and innovation in AI and interactive media.

The first pioneering endeavors in leveraging AI for advertising and business interactions. Whereas the second one’s strides in AI-centric solutions through acquisitions and GPU advancements. Lastly, the third one’s multifaceted dominance spanning gaming, professional visualization, and automotive sectors outlines a compelling narrative of technological prowess and market potential.

The article delves into the pivotal advancements and strategic maneuvers propelling these titans, unraveling the investment prospects and technological breakthroughs shaping the future of these industry leaders.

Meta (META)

Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) significant investment in AI (including generative AI) has released new consumer experiences and AI-powered tools. For instance, leveraging AI tools for advertisers resulted in Advantage+ shopping campaigns reaching a $10 billion run rate (during Q3 2023). This demonstrates Meta’s use of AI to enhance advertising effectiveness.

Additionally, integrating AI into various services, especially business messaging, has yielded positive outcomes. Meta’s platforms had over 600 million daily conversations between people and businesses. This integration of AI-driven business messaging tools showcases the company’s efforts to revolutionize business interactions. Therefore, the potential for cost-effective, AI-driven customer interactions across different economies indicates Meta’s focus on enhancing user experiences.

On the other hand, Threads, a relatively new platform, gained nearly 100 million monthly active users within three months. This indicates the potential for further growth and community expansion. Meta’s ability to swiftly attract a substantial user base to a new platform suggests its capability to innovate. The company also capitalizes by diversifying its product portfolio, catering to various user preferences and behaviors.

Moreover, the Family of Apps segment has a substantial ad revenue growth of 24% year-over-year, reaching $33.6 billion, representing the effectiveness of Meta’s advertising monetization strategies. Notably, specific verticals like online commerce, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and gaming were major contributors to this growth. This diversification in ad revenue sources showcases Meta’s ability to attract advertising spend from various industry segments, reducing dependency on a single market.

Finally, Meta’s Family of Apps generated $293 million in other revenue beyond ad revenue (Q3 2023). This magnitude is primarily driven by solid business messaging revenue growth on the WhatsApp Business Platform. Therefore, the diversified revenue stream beyond traditional advertising revenue sources highlights Meta’s efforts to explore and capitalize on various avenues for monetization within its platforms.

AMD (AMD)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) relentless pursuit of executing its AI roadmap and strategic acquisitions has fortified its position in the AI domain. The company represents significant progress in executing its AI roadmap by advancing its next-gen Turin server processors. These processors are based on the Zen 5 core, delivering substantial performance and efficiency gains. Also, the positive customer feedback during the testing phase underscores the potential impact of Turin, which is slated for launch in 2024. Thus, AMD has a solid focus on continuous innovation and developing cutting-edge AI-centric solutions.

Furthermore, AMD’s strategic acquisitions of Mipsology and Nod.AI have augmented its AI software capabilities and technological expertise. Mipsology’s AI software and solutions expertise aligns with AMD’s adaptive System-on-Chip (SOCs) for data centers, edge, and embedded markets. Meanwhile, Nod.ai brings in a highly experienced team with expertise in AI compilers and software. These acquisitions strengthen AMD’s capabilities to deploy high-performance AI models optimized for various processors. As a result, these acquisitions fortify AMD’s AI ecosystem, enhancing its competitive edge in delivering optimized AI solutions across multiple market segments.

Fundamentally, there is a notable momentum witnessed in AMD’s Data Center GPU business. Notably, the business anticipates exceeding $2 billion in revenue in 2024. This signifies the company’s rapid growth potential in the burgeoning AI-focused GPU market. Here, AMD’s progress in the MI300 accelerated ramp, combined with commitments from hyperscalers and customers, indicates the substantial traction and demand for AI solutions.

Overall, the company’s shift towards AI-centric workloads, especially for large language model inference. This positions MI300 as a significant player in the AI domain. At a broader level, strong engagements across the cloud, enterprise, and startup sectors validate the market’s acceptance and readiness for AMD’s AI solutions.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) collaborations and partnerships, particularly with Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, signify a concerted effort to expand cloud-based AI solutions and develop comprehensive enterprise-grade offerings. The AI Foundry service introduced in collaboration with Microsoft Azure represents NVIDIA’s focus on aiding enterprises in developing custom generative AI applications.

Additionally, NVIDIA’s robust performance extends beyond the Data Center segment. This is evident in its success across diverse sectors, including gaming, professional visualization (Pro Vis), and automotive industries. Notably, there is a remarkable surge in gaming revenue, with a 15% sequential increase and an impressive 80% year-on-year growth (Q3 fiscal 2024). This underscores NVIDIA’s dominant position in the gaming ecosystem.

Moreover, the company’s innovations, particularly integrating RTX ray tracing and deep learning super sampling (DLSS) technology, have propelled strong demand among gamers and content creators. The extensive RTX ecosystem, boasting over 475 RTX-enabled games and applications, further cements NVIDIA’s stronghold as the preferred platform for high-performance gaming and AI applications.

Furthermore, the Pro Vis and Automotive sectors have also experienced substantial growth, driven by NVIDIA’s RTX platform and AI-related applications. In Pro Vis, NVIDIA’s RTX platform has emerged as the preferred choice for professional design, engineering, and simulation use cases. Additionally, integrating AI applications in healthcare imaging, smart spaces, and the public sector highlights the expanding applications and demand for NVIDIA’s technology beyond traditional sectors.

Finally, NVIDIA’s leads in diversifying revenue streams across gaming, Pro Vis, and automotive sectors underscore its market penetration, technological prowess, and versatility in catering to diverse industry verticals. Therefore, the company’s dominance in these sectors solidifies its position as an industry leader.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in META. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Turn $50,000 into $100,000: 3 Tech Giants Set to Skyrocket in 2025 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.