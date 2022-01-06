Turks' FX holdings edge lower from record high

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Foreign currencies and gold held by Turkish locals edged lower to $237.07 billion in the week to Dec. 31, down $1.9 billion from a record high it hit a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The forex and gold holdings hit a record high of $238.97 billion a week earlier, after surging by $6 billion in the week to Dec. 17 as the lira crashed to record lows against the dollar.

The currency has pared some losses since the government announced on Dec. 20 a new instrument that protects lira deposits against the exchange rate, aiming to reverse the tide of dollarisation.

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday that the amount deposited in those accounts amounted to 91.5 billion lira ($6.64 billion).

When adjusted for the parity effect, the data showed the hard currency holdings fell by $2.57 billion in the same period.

The central bank's gross forex reserves stood at $72.56 billion as of Dec. 31, little changed from a week earlier, according to the data.

($1 = 13.7747 liras)

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili, Oben Mumcuoglu and Halilcan Soran; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

