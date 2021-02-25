Turks' FX holdings dip to $235 bln, still near record

Turkish locals' forex and precious metals holdings fell to $234.73 billion in the week to Feb. 19, according to central bank data on Thursday, from $235.63 billion a week earlier.

When adjusted with the parity effect, the data showed the hard currency holdings fell by only $27 million in the period.

The FX holdings touched a record high of $236.11 billion in January, underlining Turks' efforts to hedge against double-digit inflation and an ailing lira, which lost 20% of its value against the dollar last year.

The central bank is watching keenly for a reversal in this dollarization trend before it starts rebuilding its depleted FX reserves.

Data also showed on Thursday that foreign investors bought $194.5 million worth of Turkish government bonds in the week to Feb. 19, and sold $122.8 million worth of stocks.

Separately, data showed the central bank's gross forex reserves rose to $53.86 billion in the same period from $53.72 billion a week earlier.

