Turks' forex holdings hit another record high last week

ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Foreign currency deposits and funds, including precious metals, of Turkish local individuals and corporates rose to a record high of $195.15 billion as of Nov. 22, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

Turks have flocked to hard currencies since a currency crisis last year saw the lira lose nearly 30% of its value against the dollar.

The central bank's gross forex reserves rose to $78.81 billion as of the same date, from $78.05 a week earlier, data also showed.

Peak dollarisation?https://tmsnrt.rs/2YuuUaS

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.