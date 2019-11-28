Turks' forex holdings hit another record high last week

Contributors
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published

Foreign currency deposits and funds, including precious metals, of Turkish local individuals and corporates rose to a record high of $195.15 billion as of Nov. 22, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Foreign currency deposits and funds, including precious metals, of Turkish local individuals and corporates rose to a record high of $195.15 billion as of Nov. 22, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

Turks have flocked to hard currencies since a currency crisis last year saw the lira lose nearly 30% of its value against the dollar.

The central bank's gross forex reserves rose to $78.81 billion as of the same date, from $78.05 a week earlier, data also showed.

Peak dollarisation?https://tmsnrt.rs/2YuuUaS

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More