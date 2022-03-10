Turks' forex holdings drop to $214.14 billion as of March 4

Turkish locals' forex and gold holdings declined $607 million when adjusted for the parity effect to $214.14 billion in the week to March 4, data showed on Thursday, with the drop in corporates' forex holdings slowing down from previous weeks.

Turkish local individuals sold $518 million of hard currencies in the week to March 4 when adjusted for the parity effect, central bank data show, while corporates' holdings edged lower by $89 million.

The forex and gold holdings hit a record high of $238.97 billion in December as Turks converted savings during a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar last year.

