Turks' forex holdings drop more than $4 bln to $185.5 bln

ANKARA, March 2 (Reuters) - Turkish firms' and citizens' foreign exchange and gold holdings dropped $4.16 billion in the week to Feb. 24 when adjusted for the parity effect to stand at $185.84 billion overall, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

Turkish local corporates sold $2.27 billion last week, parity adjusted central bank data showed, while individuals sold $1.89 billion in the same period.

Turkish locals' forex and gold holdings hit a record high of $238.97 billion in December 2021 as Turks converted savings during a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar in 2021 before going on to lose some 30% in 2022.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

