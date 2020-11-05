Turks' forex and gold holdings hit record $221 billion

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkish locals' holdings of foreign currencies and gold rose to a record high of $221.04 billion in the week to Oct. 30, extending a trend of dollarisation as the lira tumbled, central bank data showed on Thursday.

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Turkish locals' holdings of foreign currencies and gold rose to a record high of $221.04 billion in the week to Oct. 30, extending a trend of dollarisation as the lira tumbled, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The forex deposits and funds, including precious metals, held by local individuals and corporates was $220.68 billion a week earlier.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 touched fresh record lows against the dollar in recent weeks, in part due to Turks snapping up hard currencies and assets. Individuals alone held $137.93 billion last month, also a record high, the data showed.

In the first 10 months of the year, Turkish locals' forex holdings rose by some $27 billion, from $193 billion at the end of 2019.

The official data also showed the central bank's gross forex reserves edged down to $42.26 billion as of Oct 30, from $45.09 billion a week earlier.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More