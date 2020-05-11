Turkish Wealth Fund to inject 21 bln lira capital to state banks

Turkey's sovereign wealth fund said on Monday that it launched works on increasing three state banks' core capital by a total of 21 billion lira ($2.97 billion) to support capital structure and adequacy.

The Turkey Wealth Fund, which owns state-owned Ziraat Bank and a majority stake in Halkbank, will acquire a holding in Vakifbank as a result of the capital injection, the fund also said.

Reuters reported last week Turkey's plans to inject about 20 billion lira of new capital to state banks.

($1 = 7.0750 liras)

