Turkish unemployment up to 13.8% before coronavirus shock

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERTAC KAYAR

Turkey's unemployment rate ticked up to 13.8% in the December-February period https://reut.rs/2VhvcgL from 13.7% a month earlier, data showed on Friday, suggesting joblessness will remain high as the coronavirus outbreak delivers a shock beginning in March.

Adds details, graphic

ISTANBUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate ticked up to 13.8% in the December-February period from 13.7% a month earlier, data showed on Friday, suggesting joblessness will remain high as the coronavirus outbreak delivers a shock beginning in March.

Seasonally adjusted, the unemployment rate fell to 12.6% from 13.0% a month earlier, and from 13.4% a year earlier.

Turkish unemployment has remained lofty since mid-2019 even while the economy emerged from a recession brought on by a currency crisis in 2018.

In the same three-month period a year ago the unemployment rate stood at 14.7%, its highest in a decade. In the latest period, the non-agricultural jobless rate edged down to 15.7%, from 15.8% a month earlier, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Turkey is tipping into another likely recession due to coronavirus containment measures that have brought the economy near a standstill. Turkey, which has more than 40,000 confirmed cases, is also mulling a temporary ban on layoffs.

Overall workforce participation was down to 51% in the latest period, its lowest since February 2016.

Turkey battles high unemployment ratehttps://reut.rs/2JQm1P8

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Additional reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Canan Sevgili; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More